Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.23

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.87. Olympus shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 54,404 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympus Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

