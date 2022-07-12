Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.23

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $19.87. Olympus shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 54,404 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympus Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

