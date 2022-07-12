The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $66.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,358 shares of company stock worth $4,424,151 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $44.92 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

