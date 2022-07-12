The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $66.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.44.
MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,358 shares of company stock worth $4,424,151 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE MOS opened at $44.92 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.
About Mosaic (Get Rating)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
