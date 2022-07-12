Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $74.67

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Graco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.