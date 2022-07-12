Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $282.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.38.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Globant stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

