MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.55 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 87.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 103,359 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

