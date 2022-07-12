Analysts Set Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $124.50

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $90.00 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

