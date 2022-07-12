Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $17.88 Average PT from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.37 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

