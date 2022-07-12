WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.76

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $14.50. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 4,903 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.