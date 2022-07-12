Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.94

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.94 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 115.71 ($1.38). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.41), with a volume of 572,757 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.14) to GBX 165 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.24 million and a PE ratio of 5,920.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft purchased 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($11,922.93).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.