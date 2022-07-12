The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.67

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and traded as low as $5.01. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 12,267 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

