WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.77

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.77 and traded as low as C$21.68. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.77.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)
