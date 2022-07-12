Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $14.19. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 94,475 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 223.79% and a net margin of 91.09%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 268.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.