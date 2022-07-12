The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.18

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.81. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 9,170 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

