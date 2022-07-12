APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $15.17 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

