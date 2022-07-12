APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Shares of NYSE APG opened at $15.17 on Monday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
