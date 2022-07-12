Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

