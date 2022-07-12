Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $107.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $95.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.70. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

