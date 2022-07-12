Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 295,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.