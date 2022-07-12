Critical Survey: Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) vs. Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Fortescue Metals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.27 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -0.85 Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 1.56 $10.30 billion N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Panther Mining and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortescue Metals Group 3 3 0 0 1.50

Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Fortescue Metals Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortescue Metals Group is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Great Panther Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

