Comparing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

82.2% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vaxcyte and Vericel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($2.19) -10.50 Vericel $156.18 million 8.09 -$7.47 million ($0.25) -107.24

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -37.23% -32.76% Vericel -7.15% -6.93% -4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vaxcyte and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vericel 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.19%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.90%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Vaxcyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.