Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as low as C$7.21. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 95,787 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.51.
In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,674.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 303,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,146.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
