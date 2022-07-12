Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as low as C$7.21. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 95,787 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.51.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,070,666.80. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,674.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 303,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,146.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

