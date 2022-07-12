Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$14.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, Director Donald Archibald bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,189,702. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$11.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$16.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.24.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.8899999 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

