Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.79.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Shares of AR stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$345.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.09.
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.