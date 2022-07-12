Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$345.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.