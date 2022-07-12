Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Critical Review

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Rating) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valeritas and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -29.09% -20.19% -16.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valeritas and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 473.01%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Valeritas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valeritas and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.10 -$54.35 million ($1.61) -3.56

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Valeritas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas (Get Rating)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

