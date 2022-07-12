Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) & MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Critical Comparison

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rallybio and MusclePharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rallybio presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 267.62%. Given Rallybio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rallybio is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -42.33% -28.99% MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and MusclePharm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A N/A -$47.01 million ($4.07) -1.98 MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.12 -$12.87 million ($0.58) -0.31

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Rallybio. Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Rallybio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

MusclePharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

