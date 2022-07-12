Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $206.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nordson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nordson by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

