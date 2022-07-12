Contrasting Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Telstra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Telstra 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Telstra has a consensus price target of $13.82, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Telstra.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 2.39 -$2.44 million ($0.14) -21.43 Telstra $16.60 billion 1.82 $1.39 billion N/A N/A

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -9.29% -0.86% -0.73% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crexendo pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telstra on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise customers; builds and manages digital platforms; and provides telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, fiber network, and mobile towers; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure and network services under the infrastructure services agreement and commercial contracts; and designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

