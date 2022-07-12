MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

MRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

