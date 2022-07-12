Analysts Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT at $31.40

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
