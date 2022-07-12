Analysts Set Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT at $31.40

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

