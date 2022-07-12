Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bank OZK by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 54,822 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 33.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank OZK by 86.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

