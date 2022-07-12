The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

