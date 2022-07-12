Analysts Set Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Price Target at $110.00

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 512,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Innospec by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $106.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.