Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

