Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.