Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,935 ($34.91) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.09) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.27) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.25).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,858.22 ($33.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,792.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,840.51. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($37.67).

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($36.26), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($471,565.13).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

