Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $15.46 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,492,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

