F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

