Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.31.

FRT stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

