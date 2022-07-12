Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.55.

Olin stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Olin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Olin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

