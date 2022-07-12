Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

