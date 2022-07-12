Financial Comparison: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) versus Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.27 -$42.24 million ($0.13) -0.85 Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.58 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Panther Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Risk and Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Panther Mining and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Great Panther Mining.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Great Panther Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

