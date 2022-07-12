Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,690.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.