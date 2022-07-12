Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,690.00.

Relx stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.