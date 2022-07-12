Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,690.00.
Relx stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
