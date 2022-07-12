DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.45.

DTE opened at $126.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

