Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.73.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.