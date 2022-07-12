Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.99 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

