BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

BWA opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BorgWarner by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

