Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.