Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

