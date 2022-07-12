PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

