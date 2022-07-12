Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €182.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($145.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at €96.71 ($96.71) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($99.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.16.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

