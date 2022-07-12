Comparing Couchbase (BASE) & Its Peers

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Couchbase to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Couchbase alerts:

This table compares Couchbase and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $123.54 million -$58.23 million -5.92 Couchbase Competitors $1.72 billion $247.97 million -43,708.59

Couchbase’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Couchbase and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 7 0 2.78 Couchbase Competitors 1600 10985 23757 519 2.63

Couchbase presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.22%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 55.26%. Given Couchbase’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Couchbase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -48.65% -33.71% -22.90% Couchbase Competitors -30.95% -63.02% -7.52%

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.